After a fire ripped through the property, a boy, 15, and a teen, 18, were charged with killing Blitz survivor OAP, 88, who was found dead at home.

After a fire ripped through the property, a boy, 15, and a teen, 18, were charged with killing Blitz survivor OAP, 88, who was discovered dead at home.

TWO TEENAGERS have been charged with the murder of an 88-year-old woman who was discovered dead at her home after a fire.

Kai Cooper, 18, and a 15-year-old teen were charged today with the manslaughter of Josephine Smith, a Blitz survivor.

On October 28, police responded to reports of a fire at a residential address in Romford, east London.

With reports of a two-story mid-terraced house on fire, up to 40 firefighters rushed to the scene shortly after 10 p.m.

The elderly man was rescued from the first floor but died tragically on the spot.

She died of smoke inhalation, according to a post-mortem not long after.

Cooper, from Leatherhead, Surrey, and the 15-year-old boy, from Southend, Essex, have been charged with manslaughter and arson with reckless disregard for human life.

Both were also charged with assault by beating in connection with a separate incident that occurred on October 27 in High Road, Ilford.

The 15-year-old will remain anonymous.

The two are scheduled to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today.

Josephine’s family remembered her as a “fantastic, loving mum and gran” at the time of her death.

The elderly woman was a mother of five and grandmother of seven who had spent her entire life in the area.

Her family said the elderly woman would often reminisce about life in London during WWII, particularly about running for cover from bombs.

“She was a fantastic, loving mum and gran,” her family said of the Blitz survivor. “She was passionate about snooker and darts and was obsessed with Elvis Presley, visiting Graceland a few years ago.”

Three days after the fire, two teenagers were arrested on murder charges.

A third teen, an 18-year-old woman, was arrested and released with no further action in relation to Josephine’s death, but she did accept an adult caution for drug possession of class A and B.