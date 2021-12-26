After a food phobia limited her diet to CHEESE SANDWICHES, a 16-year-old girl eats Christmas dinner for the first time.

After a sickness bug left her traumatized at the age of two, Gracie Rodd, 16, could only eat a limited diet.

For years, the Halifax, West Yorkshire, teen could only eat cheese spread sarnies, but her family was overjoyed when she devoured a holiday feast.

After years of only eating plain bread and a few chips on December 25, Gracie relished the Christmas dinner prepared by her mother Julie, 50.

Julie, a mother of two, said: “Gracie’s willingness to try new foods is truly a Christmas miracle.”

“On Christmas Day, she used to start with a plain roll of bread, followed by a cheese spread sandwich and a few microwave chips.”

“However, she has had a traditional dinner of chicken, Yorkshire pudding, roasters, and carrots this year.”

“For her to feel involved this year has been incredible.”

Gracie developed a food phobia when she was 18 months old due to severe reflux and dehydration.

She couldn’t keep any food down, so she had to change what she ate.

“We tried so hard over the years to get her to eat something different, but she couldn’t physically do it,” Julie continues.

“It all started when she was 18 months old and developed reflux, to the point where she couldn’t keep anything down.

“For a week, she couldn’t hold anything down and was projectile vomiting.”

“After that, her eating habits completely changed – I assumed she was still ill, but her bland diet persisted for years.”

“Anything other than cheese spread sandwiches and the occasional bowl of chips gave her panic attacks.”

“She’s missed out on a lot because she hasn’t been able to socialize with her friends.”

The family learned about avoidant restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) online last year and scheduled an appointment with a psychologist for October of this year.

Gracie met with Felix Economakis, desperate to change her diet, and in just one session, she managed to eat pizza, fruit, and a ham sandwich for the first time in her life.

“I started crying when I saw her eat,” Julie said.

We’ve been looking forward to this moment for a long time.

“I’d never seen her eat so confidently before; usually her nerves get the best of her.”

I was ecstatic and completely taken aback.

“The session has changed Gracie’s life! She has spent most of her life unable to attend social events…

