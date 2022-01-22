After a four-car crash in Los Angeles, Arnold Schwarzenegger is said to be ‘fine.’

Following a four-car crash in Los Angeles, Arnold Schwarzenegger is said to be ‘fine.’

LOS ANGELES — Arnold Schwarzenegger was unharmed in a car accident that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries, according to a spokesman.

The 74-year-old actor and former governor of California was driving a GMC Yukon, which was one of four vehicles involved in a crash in Brentwood on Friday.

Police said in a statement that a woman was taken to the hospital with a head abrasion.

The LAPD stated that neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to have played a role in the collision, but did not elaborate on the cause of the accident.

Schwarzenegger was not hurt and remained at the scene, according to spokesman Daniel Ketchell.