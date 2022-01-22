Trending
Infosurhoy

After a four-car crash in Los Angeles, Arnold Schwarzenegger is said to be ‘fine.’

0
By on News

Following a four-car crash in Los Angeles, Arnold Schwarzenegger is said to be ‘fine.’

LOS ANGELES — Arnold Schwarzenegger was unharmed in a car accident that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries, according to a spokesman.

The 74-year-old actor and former governor of California was driving a GMC Yukon, which was one of four vehicles involved in a crash in Brentwood on Friday.

Police said in a statement that a woman was taken to the hospital with a head abrasion.

The LAPD stated that neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to have played a role in the collision, but did not elaborate on the cause of the accident.

Schwarzenegger was not hurt and remained at the scene, according to spokesman Daniel Ketchell.

Comments are closed.