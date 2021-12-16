After a fuel truck explodes in Haiti, at least 40 people are killed and dozens more are injured, according to a video that shows a “horror inferno.”

After a fuel truck explodes in Haiti, at least 40 people are killed and dozens more are injured, according to a video that depicts a “horror inferno.”

A GAS TRAILER exploded in northern Haiti, killing over 40 people and injuring dozens more.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry said the blast happened late Monday in Cap-Haitien and that he was devastated.

Calls to the police department for information were not returned right away.

According to the newspaper Le Nouvelliste, dozens of people have been injured and hospitals are in need of supplies.

“We’re completely overwhelmed,” said a person who identified himself as Dr.

Calhil Turenne stated in the newspaper.

Around 1 a.m., Dave Larose, a civil engineer in Cap-Haitien, was driving when he saw ambulances and a crowd of people gathered along a road.

He said he saw people scooping gasoline from the truck and the street with buckets and carrying it back to their homes. The explosion occurred as Haiti grapples with a severe fuel shortage and skyrocketing gas prices.

“What our country is going through is terrible,” said Larose.

“I share the pain and sorrow of all the people,” said former Prime Minister Claude Joseph in a tweet.