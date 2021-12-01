After a ‘gas leak’ in Cypress Hills sends debris flying, a Brooklyn house explosion kills six people and leaves 50 others homeless.

After a house exploded in Brooklyn, at least six people were injured and more than 50 others were displaced.

When the blast occurred just after midnight on Wednesday in the basement of a home in New York’s Cypress Hills neighborhood, two people were at home.

The two people allegedly managed to flee the property via the upper floors, according to cops.

According to Fox5, more than 130 firefighters were dispatched to the scene as the fire spread to nearby homes.

Doors and debris flew into the street after the blast, which was captured on camera.

At least 54 people were reportedly displaced as a result of the explosion.

According to reports, two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“It was like a huge explosion, like boom,” Mychelle Grullon told CBS New York.

There was only one ‘boom,’ one ‘boom,’ one ‘boom,’ one ‘boom,’ one ‘boom,’ one ‘boom,’ one ‘boo

“Everything jumped and shook, and the light went out completely.”

When I got outside, I turned around to see a huge flame.

I couldn’t even begin to imagine.”

According to Fox5, before the explosion, one person told the homeowner that they could smell gas.

The American Red Cross is still assisting those who have been displaced.

Cops are still trying to figure out what caused the explosion.

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]