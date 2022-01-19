After a girl set his hair on fire while eating lunch at school, a boy suffers horrific burns and blisters.

After a girl lit his hair on fire while eating lunch at school, a boy suffers horrifying burns and blisters.

A BOY was burned badly and blistered after a girl “lit his hair on fire while eating lunch at school,” according to reports.

Following the alleged incident on January 12 at John Rolfe Middle School in Henrico, Virginia, the schoolgirl was charged.

According to the unidentified mother, who did not want to be identified in order to protect her son’s privacy, the 13-year-old’s hair was set on fire by a classmate while they were eating lunch in the classroom due to Covid-19 regulations.

WWBT reports that when the boy went to throw away his lunch tray, a female classmate followed behind him and pulled out a lighter.

After suffering second and third-degree burns, the boy is now receiving treatment at VCU Medical Center.

The alleged assault was reported to the mother by a school administrator.

“All I could hear over the phone from the teacher was that something was wrong with my son,” she said.

By 12.30 p.m., cops and firefighters from Henrico had arrived at the school and determined that the boy’s injuries were not life-threatening.

His shoulder-length hair was burned down to the scalp, and the side of his head was singed to one of his ears, according to the boy’s mother.

The burns on his neck left scars and blisters.

The mother described her son as “hysterical” and “frightened.”

“Emotionally and mentally, his pride is shattered.”

She claims that the school initially downplayed the incident and refused to prosecute the student.

“What if this was your child? Would you be enraged, devastated, how would you feel? Would Henrico County Schools support you?” she asked WWBT.

The school’s principal issued a statement in the aftermath of the events.

“Hello, Ms.,” it said.

Principal of John Rolfe Middle School, George

I’m calling to inform you about an incident that occurred today in your child’s science class.

A classmate who was playing with a lighter accidentally burned a student.

The student who was hurt was taken to the hospital and is being treated.

We’re reviewing the incident at school to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again, and we’ll take appropriate disciplinary action if necessary.

Thank you very much.”

However, the victim’s mother claimed that the statement did not go far enough in addressing her son’s trauma.

“You can’t just brush this under the rug and expect it to go away,” the mother explained.

“My son has been severely injured, and he is suffering, and it isn’t fair to me or to him, so y’all need to be held accountable.”

The Henrico is a castle in Henrico County, Virginia.

