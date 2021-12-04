After a group of men hurled ‘anti-semitic abuse’ at Jewish teenagers on a London bus, police have launched an investigation.

After a group of men hurl ‘anti-semitic abuse’ at Jewish teenagers on a London bus, police have launched an investigation.

The disturbing video, which was captured on Monday night on Oxford Street in London, shows the men spitting and pounding on the vehicle’s windows while yelling anti-Israel abuse.

Some of the men appear to take off their shoes, and one of them smashes one against the bus window, while others curse those inside.

Before being subjected to the abuse, the teenagers were celebrating the first day of Hanukkah, a Jewish holiday.

The abuse was reported to the Community Security Trust (CST), a Jewish security organization.

Antisemitism has no place in society, and I vehemently oppose these heinous acts.

Nobody should have to go through this.

I urge you to report this incident if you have any information: https:t.coHTmRJ0XRuB

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, and the police are asking anyone with information about it to contact them.

Officers were dispatched to the scene to check on those inside, according to the force.

“The passengers on the bus were Jewish, and the abuse directed at them was allegedly antisemitic in nature,” a spokesperson for Scotland Yard said.

“The group depicted in the video could not be located at the time of the incident, and no arrests have been made,” he added.

“The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, and officers are examining the evidence to see if there are any possible leads.”

“This disgusting incident goes against everything this city stands for and should be condemned by everyone,” a CST spokesperson said.

Officials from all walks of life have slammed the incident.

“Antisemitism has no place in society, and I completely condemn these heinous acts,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

This incident should not have happened to anyone.”

“This is a chilling and shocking scene on London’s streets,” Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said.

The incident was also condemned by Westminster City Council leader Cllr Rachael Robathan.

“Deeply disturbing scenes of what appears to be an anti-Semitic attack against Jewish teenagers in Oxford Street,” she wrote in a Twitter message.

