After a hack, a New York couple was charged with conspiring to launder (dollar)5.4 billion in stolen Bitcoin.

A couple from New York has been charged with conspiring to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency stolen in a cyberattack on a virtual currency exchange.

On Tuesday, Russian national Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife, Heather Morgan, 31, both of New York, appeared in federal court for the first time to defend themselves against the allegations.

Officials claim the couple conspired to launder Bitcoin stolen in 2016 when a hacker gained access to the Bitfinex exchange’s systems and initiated over 2,000 unauthorized transactions.

The hack resulted in the theft of 119,754 Bitcoin, worth approximately (dollar)5.4 billion (£3.9 billion), while the US Department of Justice claims that authorities were able to recover more than 94,000 Bitcoin worth (dollar)4.2 billion (£3.1 billion).

Despite the fact that Lichtenstein and Morgan are not accused of playing a role in the platform’s hack, blockchain analysis shows that the stolen bitcoin was funneled to a digital wallet controlled by Lichtenstein.

The couple is accused of using “sophisticated laundering techniques” to launder a portion of the funds, including creating online accounts using fictitious identities, automating transactions with computer programs, and depositing stolen funds into accounts at a variety of virtual currency exchanges and darknet markets, then withdrawing the funds.

“Today’s arrests, as well as the department’s largest financial seizure ever, show that cryptocurrency is not a safe haven for criminals,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O Monaco.

“In a futile attempt to keep their digital identities hidden, the defendants laundered stolen funds through a maze of cryptocurrency transactions.”

Law enforcement once again demonstrated that it can and will follow the money, no matter what form it takes, thanks to their meticulous work.”

The seizure “demonstrates once again that we can track money through the blockchain, and that we will not allow cryptocurrency to be a haven for money laundering or a zone of lawlessness within our financial system,” according to Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A Polite Jr.

Lichtenstein and Morgan have been charged with conspiracy to launder money and conspiracy to defraud the United States, both of which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

