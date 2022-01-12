After a hoax Tik Tok sweeps the internet, rumors of Adam Sandler’s death send fans into a panic.

After a hoax TikTok clip swept the internet, rumors claiming Adam Sandler’s death sent fans into a panic.

Last November, a social media video made the absurd claim that the comic, 55, drowned.

Gio.yurr, a Tiktoker who goes by the moniker Gio.yurr, revealed that it was all a “sick joke.”

As the video went viral, worried users commented, according to HITC.

“I paused after I read and felt pain for a good couple of minutes,” one person said.

“Damn bro, you scared the s**t out of me lol (sic),” someone else said.

“You kinda scared me for a sec,” said a third.

Sandler is still alive and well, despite rumors to the contrary.

Following Bob Saget’s death, he paid tribute to the late comic.

“Great man,” wrote Sandler.

It’s hilarious.

He’s such a nice guy.

Bob and his entire family are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Between 1990 and 1995, Sandler was a regular on the satirical show Saturday Night Live.

He appeared in the films Happy Gilmore, Big Daddy, and Click, all released in 2006.

In the Hotel Transylvania film franchise’s first three installments, Sandler played Dracula.

The hoax comes just months after false rumors about rapper Playboi Carti’s death circulated on the internet.

According to a fake news website, Atlanta rapper Jordan Terrell Carter, real name Jordan Terrell Carter, was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room.

It was a false report.

The author of the post is unknown, but it has received over 28,000 shares, according to HITC.

It’s not the first time that rumors about the rapper’s health have surfaced.

According to Heavy, in 2019, a fake news article claimed Carti was killed in a car accident in Los Angeles.

According to the report, the rapper was driving the car and was under the influence of “many controlled substances” at the time of the accident.

The report is false once more.

After sick death rumors circulated online, many celebrities had to confirm that they were still alive and well.

Jeff Goldblum died after falling off a cliff in New Zealand in 2009, according to reports.

Before realizing it was a sick joke, fans of the Jurassic Park actor rushed to express their condolences.

“No one will miss Jeff Goldblum more than me,” Jeff said, appearing to laugh off the incident.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was reported to have fallen off a mountain in New Zealand in 2011, which was incorrect.

“I would love to meet the person who is starting rumors…,” the legendary wrestler and Hollywood actor tweeted.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.