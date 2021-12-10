After a horrific school bus crash in Desert Hot Springs, ‘one student was killed and two were critically injured.’

‘One student was killed and two were critically injured’ in a school bus crash in Desert Hot Springs.

On Thursday, a TERRIBLE bus crash in California claimed the lives of one student and injured two others.

At the intersection of Aurora Road and Corkill Drive in Desert Hot Springs, a car collided with a school bus.

Two children were seriously injured in the crash, according to fire officials, while another received minor injuries.

However, one of the children was pronounced dead at the scene a few minutes later.

Motorists and pedestrians have been asked to stay away from the area while police investigate.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department did not respond to multiple phone calls from The Sun.

