After a horrific train crash, one person was killed and 14 others were injured, prompting a massive rescue operation.

After a horrific train crash, one person was killed and 14 others were injured, prompting a massive rescue effort.

The train derailed at 4:40 p.m. local time (3:40 p.m. UK time), and rescue crews are on the way.

After the collision, passengers were seen standing next to the track, with at least one partially derailed carriage visible.

One person was killed in the collision, which involved two S-Bahn trains, according to Munich police.

A police spokeswoman told AFP that another 14 people were injured.

When two commuter trains collided head-on on a single track line near the S-Bahn urban rail station of Ebenhausen-Schaeftlarn, southwest of Munich, the crash occurred.

More than 200 rescuers and police officers are on the scene, conducting major rescue operations.

According to police, one injured person was initially trapped inside a carriage but was later freed.

Around 95 passengers were on the two trains, according to Germany’s top-selling Bild newspaper, and a train driver was trapped in the mangled wreckage.

Following the incident, a section of track in Germany’s Bavaria region was closed, and rail replacement bus services were in operation.

Passengers on the trains reported hearing a loud bang and being thrown forward from their seats, according to the local Merkur newspaper.

German authorities have launched an investigation, according to German rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

In a statement, it said, “At this time, no assessment of the cause of the accident can be made.”

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the accident victim’s family.

“We wish the injured a speedy and complete recovery,” said Heiko Buettner, S-Bahn Munich’s general manager.

The “terrible news” shocked Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder, who thanked the rescue workers for their “quick action.”

Two S-Bahn trains nearly collided in the same area last August, according to local radio, but both drivers were able to brake in time.