After a horrific waterslide accident during a family vacation, a young boy’s front teeth became lodged in his nose.

After a horrific waterslide accident on a family vacation, a young boy’s front teeth became lodged in his nose.

Louis Richards, 13, was on vacation in Antalya, Turkey, with his mother, grandmother, and cousin when he suffered a dental disaster.

After smashing his face into the hotel pool’s waterslide, the youngster from Bridgend, South Wales, was covered in blood.

After the freak accident in August 2019, the impact pushed his front teeth up towards his nose, where they were lodged uncomfortably.

Louis was on the verge of losing his adult teeth and was forced to undergo a gruelling operation while awake at a dental surgery in Turkey.

Kelly Griffiths described how she returned to her room after the kids her son had been playing with at the pool knocked on her door and explained that “Louis had knocked out his front teeth.”

She explained, “Louis and a few other kids had been climbing up the waterslide after the water had been turned off.”

“His friend had made it up and reached out his hand to pull Louis, but he was unable to grasp it and fell flat on his face.

“He was carried to the showers by his cousin Mason, and there was blood all over.”

“When I got down there, they were already rushing him through to the hotel’s doctors room, and we were on our way to the hospital 40 minutes later.”

Kelly and her 13-year-old were eventually referred to an emergency dentist, where they were seen by an oral surgeon.

However, the former dental nurse was worried that her young son’s adult teeth would be lost as a result of the accident.

“His teeth had been pushed all the way up into his nasal cavity, giving the appearance of a broken nose,” Kelly continued.

“As a dental nurse, I was well aware of how serious this could be, and it only added to my anxiety.”

I knew he was in danger of losing these adult teeth.”

While his loved ones feared he had lost his perfect smile, dental medics in Turkey repositioned and splinted Louis’ teeth as part of the gruesome op – all while he was awake.

“They gave him five injections of local anaesthetic, cut his gum open, and pulled his teeth back down and positioned them by the splint,” Kelly continued.

“I believe he was in shock; he would have been put to sleep in this country.”

“We were only on day two of our vacation when that happened.

“All we wanted to do was get back home,” she said…

