After a horror stables fall that split his forehead in half, a showjumper was left “looking like a goldfish.”

After a horror stables fall that split her forehead in half, a showjumper was left "looking like a goldfish."

The 19-year-old needed 17 stitches across her forehead and was left with significant swelling for several days.

After a terrifying stables fall that split her forehead in half, an award-winning showjumper was left looking ‘like a goldfish’ with huge bulging ‘golf ball’ eyes.

After Christmas, Abbi Diamond was out feeding her Dutch Warmblood, Blue, when she tripped on uneven ground and fell, slamming her head against the kerb.

The stable owners rushed the 19-year-old to A&E, where she was shocked to learn that the 'bone-deep' 5cm cut required 17 stitches.

In addition to the bloody gash on her forehead, Abbi’s eyes swelled to the point where she was temporarily blind, with ‘golf ball eyes’ and a ‘goldfish’ appearance.

Concerned doctors warned the administrator that the freak accident would leave her permanently scarred.

After her simple daily task turned into a traumatic experience from which she is still recovering, Abbi is now warning others to be extra cautious and always wear a helmet.

“It was just a normal day,” Abbi, from Edinburgh, Scotland, said.

I got up to tend to the horse, who is currently ill and on box rest.

“I was holding on to her lead rope when I lost my footing, tripped on something, and fell.”

“Because Blue is a flighty creature, I didn’t let go of her, so I didn’t put my hands out to shield my face, and my entire face slammed into the kerb.”

“Because Blue is so flighty, the natural reaction is to hold on tight in case she runs up onto the road; my main concern was to keep her safe.”

“I stood up and took a look at my phone.”

Blue needed to be retrieved, so I had to call the staff.

‘Urm, my forehead is in half if someone can help me,’ I said.

The cut was at least 5cm long and went all the way down to the bone at one point.”

Abbi has owned Blue, an 11-year-old mare, for four years and has competed in show jumping competitions with her, but she never imagined she would sustain such a serious injury outside of the arena.

The former award-winner is now completely unable to feel her forehead as she waits.

