After a jet crashes into the sea, Taiwan’s F-16 fighter fleet is grounded.

Following a plane crash into the sea, Taiwan has grounded its F-16 fighter fleet.

The wreckage of a crashed plane has been discovered, and the search for the pilot continues.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Taiwan’s 140 F-16 fighter jets have been grounded after an upgraded model of the plane crashed into the sea on Tuesday.

The F-16V fighter jet went missing after taking a routine training flight on Tuesday afternoon, according to Taiwan’s National Rescue Command Center (NRCC), with the missing jet’s debris discovered on Wednesday.

The jet, piloted by Capt.

A search and rescue mission was launched after Chen Yi, 28, vanished from radar screens.

The NRCC, on the other hand, claimed that residents of Chiayi’s southwestern suburbs saw the plane crash into the sea near the Aogu Wetland in Dongshi Township.

“On Wednesday morning, rescuers discovered debris belonging to a missing Air Force F-16V fighter, but there were no signs of its pilot,” Taiwan Focus reported, citing the NRCC.

The pilot has been sought by helicopters and ships.

The weather was “good and there was high visibility” when the plane took off, according to the Taiwanese military.

“There was no indication the pilot ejected from the plane, and there was no mayday call,” said air force Inspector General Liu Hui-chien.