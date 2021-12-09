After a judge ruled that a traffic stop and arrest were not justified, a Pennsylvania man filed a malicious prosecution suit.

WILLIAMSPORT – A Williamsport man has filed a false arrest and malicious prosecution lawsuit after spending 229 days in jail before a judge ruled police lacked probable cause to make an arrest.

Anthony Barasky filed a lawsuit in US Middle District Court on Tuesday based on an Oct.

Vehicle stop on March 20, 2020, in connection with a drug investigation.

He was arrested and charged with criminal use of a communications device, and he was held in custody in lieu of (dollar)85,000 bail.

He remained there until his bail was reduced to (dollar)50,000 unsecured on May 21.

A month later, Lycoming County Judge Nancy L Butts dismissed the charge, ruling that police had no probable cause to stop the vehicle, make an arrest, or search Barasky’s phone without a warrant.

She also found that the prosecution failed to present enough evidence at his preliminary hearing to establish a prima facie case.

According to court documents, the following happened before and after the traffic stop:

Detective Kevin Dent of the county’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit arrested a man who admitted to buying drugs from Barasky about 100 times and agreeing to work as a confidential informant.

The informant made arrangements to buy 3 grams of fentanyl from Barasky allegedly through text and cell phone messages.

The two agreed to meet at a specific location, but it was decided to make a pit stop for Barasky on the way.

The township of Old Lycoming is located in the county of Lycoming in the state of Pennsylvania.

Sgt. Joseph Hope and Chief of Police Joseph Hope

This was accomplished by Christopher Kriner.

Kriner has taken over as chief now that Hope has retired.

Officers removed Barasky’s cell phone, but no drugs were found on him or in his vehicle.

Dent dialed the phone, which Detective Tyson Havens photographed when it rang.

In his lawsuit, Barasky questions the informant’s credibility, pointing out that he had never worked in that capacity before and admitted to using drugs earlier in the day.

Dent, Havens, Hope, Kriner, Clinton Gardner, and Joshua Bell are being sued for unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

Williamsport police officers assigned to the narcotics unit are the last two.

Bell has since been promoted to the position of captain.

Compensation is being sought…

