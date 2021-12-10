After a key lawyer falls ill, the jury is sent home and the case is halted in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial.

The judge stated that the lawyer in question was required for direct examination of a witness in Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial.

On Thursday, the jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial was sent home, and the trial was temporarily halted after one of the lawyers in the case became ill and required medical attention.

Judge Alison J Nathan stated that the attorney in question was required for the direct examination of an upcoming witness, the fourth of four accusers expected to testify in Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial.

The judge stated that there was no reason to believe the lawyer’s illness was caused by Covid, but that the trial would be postponed as a precaution.

On Friday, it is expected to resume.

Jurors were dismissed on Thursday morning, shortly after the ninth day of the trial in Federal District Court in Manhattan began.

Before the trial was adjourned, the court heard testimony from a FedEx employee about packages sent in 2002 from Jeffrey Epstein’s account to a woman who testified under the name Carolyn.

Prosecutors were then expected to present testimony from Carolyn, the fourth of a group of women who claim to have been sexually abused by Maxwell and Epstein.

Carolyn told jurors on Tuesday that she received a FedEx package from Epstein containing lingerie, which she claims is the basis for the sex trafficking charges against Maxwell.

Maxwell and other Epstein employees allegedly gave her gifts as well, according to the indictment.

Carolyn previously testified in court that she was only 14 years old when Epstein abused her.

The woman, now in her mid-30s, testified that at Epstein’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida, she told Maxwell her age.

Maxwell arranged for Carolyn to perform sexual massages on Epstein for a fee, jurors heard on Wednesday.

Over the course of four years, she claimed she gave the disgraced financier more than 100 sexual massages.

Carolyn told the court she needed the money to pay for drugs, but once she turned 18, Epstein was only interested in her if she brought younger friends to him.

She went on to say that on one occasion, while the teenager was naked, Maxwell touched her and told her she “had a great body for Mr Epstein and his friends.”

Carolyn is the third woman who has testified in this case.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Jury sent home and case paused after key lawyer falls ill