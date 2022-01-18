After a large stash was discovered in his bedroom, a drug gang dealer will hand over £400,000 in cash.

After a large stash of dirty money was discovered in his bedroom, a drug gang dealer will hand over £400,000.

After being targeted by the National Crime Agency, John Robertson was arrested and found with a large amount of cash and cocaine at his home in Lanarkshire.

A convicted drug trafficker has agreed to hand over nearly £400,000 in cash from his criminal activities.

Last year, John Robertson was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison after being caught with a stash of cocaine at a house in Blantyre’s Buller Crescent.

However, in a bedroom, police discovered a bag containing over £355,040, as well as two additional piles of cash and a counting machine.

The operation also yielded over 200 grams of low-quality cocaine worth around £4,000 on the streets.

Robertson, a 35-year-old unemployed man, became a target of the National Crime Agency’s Operation Flier.

He was suspected of being involved in money laundering for organized crime.

On May 28, 2020, he admitted to being involved in the supply of cocaine at a property in Blantyre, with an aggravation that the offence was linked to serious organized crime.

The Crown filed a proceeds of crime action against Robertson, and Lord Boyd of Duncansby of the High Court of Scotland heard the case briefly yesterday.

The judge was informed that a deal had been reached.

Robertson’s benefit from general criminal conduct, according to advocate depute Dan Byrne, was £389, 850.

It was decided to issue a confiscation order for the same amount.