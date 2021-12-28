After a Learjet 35 plane collided with a residential building in El Cajon, California, there were no survivors.

After a Learjet 35 plane ‘hit a power line’ and crashed into a residential block in El Cajon, California, there were no survivors.

A PLANE reportedly crashed into a power line, causing it to burst into flames with no survivors on board.

On Monday, just after 7 p.m. local time, a Learjet 35 aircraft crashed in the El Cajon area of San Diego, California.

Residents reported no injuries, and Lakeside fire crews were unable to locate any potential victims.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of those we lost in a plane crash in unincorporated El Cajon,” the San Diego Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

According to cops, several power lines were downed, and crews are on the scene attempting to restore power to 70 customers in the area.

According to KGTV, some debris damaged at least one home and a vehicle.

A trail of flames was visible in footage from the scene, which appeared to be in a neighborhood.

Lauren Watling, a resident, said she could only see “fire and smoke.”

“We were outside and basically, we heard the plane getting closer,” she told NBC7.

“Normally they get loud because we live near the airport, but it got really, really loud and all of a sudden, we think it may have hit our power lines above our house, but all we saw were bright blue and orange flashing lights and the electricity was running.”

“Then we heard the plane crash,” says the narrator.

We bolted out the door, leaving a cloud of smoke in our wake.”

Meanwhile, Matt Celustka reported seeing flames in front of residences.

The fire was put out shortly before midnight EST, according to the San Diego police department.

The plane’s origin is unknown, but it was on its way to Gillespie Field near the crash site, according to officials.

In the midst of reports of rain, it’s unclear if the weather played a role in the accident.

The investigation will be handled by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, according to police.

It occurs only a few months after a plane crash in the Santee area.

Two people were killed in a small plane crash in October after the pilot reportedly had an emergency.

Anyone with information about the crash, photos, or video should contact [email protected]

