After a lockdown decision to have a child, CNN host Van Jones welcomes a daughter and will be a “conscious co-parent” with a friend.

After a lockdown decision to have a child, CNN host Van Jones welcomes his daughter and plans to be a “conscious co-parent” with a friend.

After his friend gave birth to their daughter, CNN host Van Jones has become a proud father, and the two have become “conscious co-parents.”

According to reports, Jones, 53, is the father of a daughter with Noemi Zamacona.

“After the Covid lockdown, it became clear that I wanted another kid,” the activist and commentator said in a statement.

My friend Noemi expressed interest in having a child as well.

As a result, we decided to band together as conscious co-parents.

It’s a concept I’d like to see more people think about.”

“This month, we welcomed a baby girl to Earth, whom we will raise as co-parenting partners,” he continued.

For our families, this is a unique time.

“I’m grateful, happy, and blessed.”

According to TMZ, Ms Zamacona is the mother of the baby girl, and the two are thought to have been friends for a long time, sharing a passion for criminal justice advocacy.

They decided to have a child together over dinner, according to the news outlet.

“It’s a very modern arrangement,” a source told TMZ.

They aren’t a couple, but they are a team who want to have a child together.”

“As we create a safe and loving environment for this blessed young soul, I respectfully request privacy,” Jones said in a statement.

“I appreciate all of your love and support.”

The baby’s name has yet to be determined.

Jones previously married Jana Carter, with whom he had two children, until 2019.

It is believed to be Ms Zamacona’s first child.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.