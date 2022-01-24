After a lone gunman opened fire in a lecture hall at a German university, several people were injured.

After a lone gunman opened fire in a lecture hall at a German university, ‘a number of people were injured.’

A GUNMAN was shot and killed in a lecture hall in Germany after injuring several people.

The incident occurred in Heidelberg, a university town, and police believe the man, who was armed with a “long gun,” acted alone.

According to Mannheim police, reinforcements have been dispatched to the scene, and a large operation is currently underway.

“Large-scale deployment,” they stated in an initial statement.

There have been numerous injuries.

“There are a lot of cops and rescuers on the scene.”

We’ll keep you informed as soon as more information becomes available.”

“In a lecture hall, a single perpetrator used a long gun to injure several people.”

“There are a lot of police and rescue workers on the scene.

As soon as more information becomes available, we will notify you.”

“The perpetrator himself is dead,” the force added later.

Colleagues are still on the ground with large forces; we’ll update you as soon as we have more information.”