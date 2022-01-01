A 5-year-old British boy is fighting for his life in a coma after a lorry collides with his family’s car on the way to see his grandparents in Italy.

A 5-year-old British boy is fighting for his life in a coma after a lorry collides with his family’s car on a trip to see his grandparents in Italy.

Dominic Boschetti, of Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, is on life support after the collision, which also seriously injured his father Giuseppe.

The young lad was visiting his father in Italy and sleeping in the backseat when they were hit by the lorry in Montichiari.

Giuseppe, 51, was seriously injured, but he was able to save his son’s life by performing CPR.

Dominic, who will turn six in two weeks, was then taken to the hospital, where his family is looking after him.

Jordan, his mother, has quit her job and flown 850 miles to be with her son.

Dominic, 43, and his mother, Jordan, live in Aston Fields.

The family has launched a fundraising campaign to assist them in their recovery from the tragic accident on December 22.

Dominic’s uncle Corin Hetherington, Jordan’s brother, told the Birmingham Mail: “Dominic was traveling to see his grandparents and extended Italian family when the car was struck by a lorry.”

“Dominic was sleeping in the car when he was hit by a car and suffered multiple injuries.”

After suffering cardiac arrest at the accident scene, he was placed in a medically induced coma.”

“His father, Guiseppe, has had multiple leg operations due to severe leg and arm injuries.

“However, he was able to get Dominic out of the car and start CPR on him, saving his life.”

He’s also gone to Italy to see Dominic and Jordan, but due to Covid restrictions, they won’t be able to see him until next Monday.

Corin, a Redditch resident, told the local newspaper that his nephew was in a critical condition with multiple injuries and was on a life support machine.

“She has left her job at Studley Castle to be with her son and has traveled to Italy to be with Dominic,” he continued.

“She will not be able to cover all of the expenses incurred as a result of this tragic event.”

Corin’s GoFundMe campaign has raised over £7,000 for Jordan and Dominic in Italy so far.

“Dominic is the most amazing, beautiful little boy – he is bilingual and fluent in both Italian and English,” Corin said.

“We’re in Italy, but we haven’t been able to see him because of Covid restrictions; it’s extremely difficult for us.”

Go to this link to make a donation to the GoFundMe campaign.

