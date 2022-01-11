After a man was repeatedly stabbed in the head, police were photographed with a large knife at the crime scene in Glasgow.

After a man was repeatedly stabbed in the head, police were seen with a large knife at the crime scene in Glasgow.

On Sunday, a man was brutally attacked in Glasgow’s Milton neighborhood and was rushed to the hospital.

Since then, cops have been scouring Skerray Street for clues.

Police recovered a large knife from the scene of a man being repeatedly stabbed in the head in Glasgow, according to a shocking image.

In the photo, an officer in the Milton neighborhood of the city is seen handing over a large blade in an evidence bag.

At around 2.10 p.m. on Sunday, detectives swarmed Skerray Street after a man suffered serious head injuries following a violent attack.

The horrific incident is now being investigated by police, who have taped off the area while they conduct their investigation.

Locals told the Daily Record how a man was stabbed in the head repeatedly as their street was turned into a ‘warzone.’

A van was set on fire yards from the crime scene and police cordon just hours before the man was attacked.

At 8.36 p.m., detectives were called to a blaze on nearby Longay Street that had ripped through a parked Highway Maintenance vehicle.

“Police were called around 2.10pm on Sunday, January 9 following reports of a man found injured on Skerray Street in Glasgow,” a spokesperson for Police Scotland said.

“Emergency services were dispatched, and a man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“An investigation is currently underway.”

“We received a report of a fire on Longay Street, Glasgow, at 8.36pm,” a SFRS spokesperson said.

“At the moment, one appliance is on duty.”