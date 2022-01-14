After a man was rushed to hospital, police are investigating a ‘disturbance’ on a North Glasgow street.

At around 5.40 p.m. yesterday, police were dispatched to an incident on Maryhill Road near Bilsland Drive in Ruchhill.

Ambulance crews were dispatched, and a man was transported to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

At this time, his condition is unknown.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that they are conducting investigations into the incident.

“We can confirm that officers were made aware of a disturbance on Maryhill Road in Glasgow around 5.40pm on Thursday, 13 January,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

“A man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment of his injuries, and the incident is still under investigation.”

We’ll keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available.