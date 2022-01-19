After a man was shot on a city street, detectives want to find the gang boss.

Brian McIlear, 31, was shot and killed in Barony Drive, Baillieston, over the weekend, and now police want to speak with David ‘Mincey’ McKenzie.

A gang boss is being sought by detectives investigating a shooting on a Glasgow street.

Following the attack on Brian McIlear in Barony Drive, Baillieston, they are looking for David McKenzie.

According to the Daily Record, the 31-year-old was shot outside his home shortly after midnight on Saturday, January 15.

He was rushed to the hospital after neighbors called an ambulance.

McIlear, the CEO of a scaffolding company, is McKenzie’s daughter Emma’s ex-boyfriend, and the two are said to have split up last year.

McKenzie, also known as ‘Mincey,’ was a suspect in the 2008 shooting death of thug George Redmond outside a pub.

No one has ever been found guilty of his slaying.

McKenzie was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison in 2013 for his role in attempting to transport £1 million in cocaine.

His Mercedes and Mazda cars were bugged, and police were able to record him discussing drug deals.

“Police have been circling everyone who knows McKenzie and McIlear,” a source said.

“McIlear and Emma had a bad breakup last year.

“She is close to her father and went to him for help when she was upset.

“She brought McIlear back into the house for a few months, but their relationship was always on the verge of falling apart.”

They always seemed to reunite and then break up.”

McKenzie is a notorious gangland figure in the country, with ties to crime gangs in Europe and Northern Ireland.

Officers spied on him and his gang for months, staking out properties and bugging cars as they discussed drug deals in code.

They linked him to a flat in Dennistoun, Glasgow, that was being used as a makeshift drug factory to bulk up drugs for sale.

In upmarket hotels like Glasgow’s Radisson Blu, he met Liverpool gangsters.

In 2011, he fled to Spain, but was apprehended on a flight from Malaga to Belfast, where he is suspected of having paramilitary ties.

A hitman from Belfast is thought to have killed Redmond outside Glasgow’s Waldorf Bar.

The 42-year-old was suspected of being involved with drugs.

Short summary of Infosurhoy