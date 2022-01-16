After a Maryland trooper is cleared in the death of a 16-year-old boy’s family, questions and grief remain.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) —

— The fatal shooting in Southern Maryland was caught on video for only two seconds.

Peyton Ham, 16, is seen kneeling in his neighbor’s gravel driveway, bleeding from his right arm.

Trooper Joseph Azzari of the Maryland State Police draws his gun and circles the teen.

“Put the knife down!” yells the officer.

Peyton’s step-aunt and step-grandmother approach the next-door porch in the background.

The cruiser of the Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office approaches, its red and blue lights flashing.

A second emergency vehicle appears in the distance.

The blaring siren of a vehicle becomes louder.

That’s when Michelle Mills’ iPhone Live Photo — an image that can be a short video as well as a photo — comes to a halt.

The conflicting accounts of what happened next in her Leonardtown driveway come from her account and that of other witnesses, as well as police and prosecutors’ investigations.

According to audio of the shooting obtained by The Baltimore Sun from another neighbor’s indoor security camera, Azzari fired four more rounds 42 seconds later.

Peyton passed away at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital not long after that.

Leonardtown, the county seat of St. Mary’s, is home to the hospital.

Following a state police investigation, the county state’s attorney’s office decided not to pursue criminal charges against Azzari, claiming that his use of force on April 13, 2021 was legal.

Azzari’s firing was justified, according to a separate state police internal investigation, and he followed agency policy.

According to police and prosecutors, Peyton called the cops on himself and was armed with a BB pistol and the knife when Azzari arrived, apparently in an attempt to commit “suicide by cop.”

Initially, Azzari fired his gun 11 times.

The civilians who witnessed the events between Mills’ photograph and Azzari’s 12th, 13th, 14th, and 15th shots believed Peyton’s life could have been saved.

They claimed Azzari didn’t need to fire another shot because the wounded teen was no longer a threat.

The local and internal investigations are troubling Peyton’s family and neighbors, who are grieving.

They point out that the prosecutor in question had a personal connection to the state police.

They are also unconvinced by a state law enacted after Peyton’s death, which now requires…

