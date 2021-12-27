The first photo of suspect Jaswant Singh Chail, 19, was released after a masked man threatened to kill the Queen.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 19, was sectioned under the Mental Health Act shortly after chilling footage of a masked man threatening to kill the Queen, 95, was released.

“Something has gone horribly wrong with our son,” Jasbir Singh Chail, the boy’s father, told MailOnline.

“We haven’t had the chance to speak with him yet, but we’re working to get him the assistance he needs.”

“We are going through a difficult period from our perspective.”

We’re working on a solution, but it’s not going to be easy.”

Jasbir’s son, who grew up in a £500,000 semi-detached house on a private estate, is thought to have sent a Snapchat video of himself posing with a crossbow to his friends 24 minutes before being apprehended by armed officers on Christmas morning.

He was 500 meters from the Queen’s private quarters on the castle grounds.

Chail, also known as Jas, was apprehended after allegedly scaling a spiked fence with a rope ladder and a crossbow.

The figure in the video is dressed in a hoodie and wields a gleaming black weapon, speaking to the camera in a distorted voice.

His message contains references to the Star Wars mythology, and he wears a sinister white mask that appears to be inspired by Star Wars.

He apologizes and says, “I’m sorry.”

I’m sorry for what I’ve done and will do in the future.

I’m going to attempt to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

“This is in retaliation for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims.”

“It’s also vengeance for those who have been killed, humiliated, or discriminated against because of their race.”

“I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith.”

I’m Jaswant Singh Chail, and I’m Darth Jones.”

In Star Wars, the Sith, who worship the dark side of “the Force,” are the Jedi Knights’ adversaries.

The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, also known as the Amritsar Massacre, took place in India in 1919, when British colonial troops shot and killed 379 protesters and injured more than 1,200 others.

Behind the masked man, a framed picture of obscure Star Wars bad guy Darth Malgus was on a wall, and police confirmed they were looking into the video.

The suspect went on to say that he didn’t think he’d be able to withstand the Queen’s attack.

“I’m sorry to everyone I’ve hurt or lied to,” the teen wrote in a Snapchat message that accompanied the video.

“If you’ve read this far…

