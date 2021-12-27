After a masked man threatens to kill the Queen, the father of the suspect, 19, says “something has gone horribly wrong.”

After a masked man threatens to kill the Queen, the father of a Windsor Castle suspect, 19, says’something has gone horribly wrong.’

“Something’s gone horribly wrong” with his son, according to the father of a teen accused of scaling Windsor Castle with a crossbow today.

Just minutes before police swooped on him on Christmas Day, chilling footage captured the masked man threatening to “assassinate the Queen.”

Jaswant Singh Chail, a 19-year-old suspect, was sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

“Something has gone horribly wrong with our son, and we’re trying to figure out what,” his father, Jasbir Singh Chail, told MailOnline.

“We haven’t had the opportunity to speak with him yet, but we’re working to get him the assistance he requires.”

“From our standpoint, we are going through a trying time.

We’re working to solve this problem, but it’s not easy.”

Jasbir’s son, who grew up in a £500,000 semi-detached house on a private estate, is thought to have sent a video of himself posing with a crossbow to his friends on Snapchat 24 minutes before armed officers pounced on him on Christmas morning.

Within the castle grounds, he was 500 meters from the Queen’s private quarters.

After scaling a spiked fence with a rope ladder, Chail, also known as Jas, was apprehended while allegedly armed with a crossbow.

In the video, the figure wears a hoodie and wields a gleaming black weapon while speaking to the camera in a distorted voice.

He’s wearing a sinister white mask that appears to be inspired by Star Wars, and his message contains references to the mythology of the film franchise.

“I’m sorry,” he says.

I apologize for what I’ve done and will do.

I intend to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

“This is retaliation for the victims of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.”

“It’s also retribution for those who have been murdered, humiliated, or discriminated against because of their race.”

“I’m a Sith, an Indian Sikh.”

Darth Jones, my name is Jaswant Singh Chail.

For the most up-to-date information on the Royal Family, visit our live blog.

The Sith, who worship the dark side of “the Force,” are the enemies of the Jedi Knights in Star Wars.

In 1919, the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, also known as the Amritsar Massacre, occurred in India, when British colonial troops shot and killed 379 protesters while injuring over 1,200 others.

The video, which featured a framed picture of obscure Star Wars bad guy Darth Malgus on a wall behind the masked man, was being investigated by police.

The suspect also stated that he did not expect to survive the Queen’s attack.

“I’m sorry to all of those who…,” the teen wrote in a Snapchat message alongside the video.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.