After a massive construction site blast in Mexico, a huge explosion was captured on a Ring Doorbell camera in El Paso, Texas.

Residents in El Paso heard and felt an explosion on the morning of December 30, 2021, as captured by Ring Doorbell footage.

According to KVIA, the Thursday afternoon explosion, which was felt and heard throughout El Paso’s eastside and Lower Valley, occurred at a construction site in Mexico.

The explosion occurred near a construction crew that was working with explosives, according to the report.

When the explosion happened, workers were reportedly extracting materials along Camino Real.

According to Mexican officials, the incident caused damage to approximately 20 nearby homes.

There have been no serious injuries or deaths reported.

Many residents in the area said the explosion “sounded like an earthquake” at the time.

According to a city representative, the noise was also heard and felt in nearby Socorro.

The El Paso Fire Department’s Enrique Dueas-Aguilar previously told The US Sun, “We have multiple calls reporting a loud boom and we have multiple units investigating at all the different locations callers reported.”

“However, we have yet to find anything.”

It’s also possible that something similar happened on the other side of the border.

“We’re still looking.”

The noise elicited a barrage of responses on social media, with one person speculating that it was a sonic boom from military aircraft.

“Anyone else feel a big boom or house shaking just now? I’m in east El Paso,” another user wrote.