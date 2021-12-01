After a Michigan suspect’s rampage ‘using dad’s gun,’ victims from Oxford High School, ages 14, 16, and 17, were photographed.

Following reports that the suspect used his father’s weapon in the deadly rampage, three victims of a school shooting in Michigan have been photographed.

Tate Myre, 16, and Hana St. were the students killed at Oxford High School.

Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, are both 14 years old.

Tate, a “standout” football player, died in the back of a patrol car on his way to the hospital from his injuries.

Seven students and a teacher were shot, according to Sheriff Michael Bouchard of Oakland County.

According to the cop, three people are in critical condition due to gunshot wounds.

It’s unclear whether the three students killed were deliberately targeted.

According to Oakland County Executive David Coulter, the suspected shooter, 15, is being held in a juvenile detention facility and has been placed in a special cell.

According to preliminary investigation, the weapon was purchased by the boy’s father on November 26.

He was not hurt in the shooting, and because he is a minor, his name cannot be revealed.

He’s been put on suicide watch, with someone checking in on him every 15 minutes.

While homicide and attempted homicide will be the preliminary charges, Bouchard said the prosecutor will decide whether or not the suspect will be tried as an adult.

There were numerous non-life threatening injuries, the majority of which were treated and released at a staging area.

Meijer, a local grocery store, was thanked by police for assisting law enforcement and medical personnel in setting up the on-site staging area.

At a press conference Tuesday night, Bouchard and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office described the shooting as the “worst kind of tragedy.”

Bouchard responded to rumors that the shooting had been planned ahead of time.

“None of that was presented to us prior to today…that’s the kind of information we need to obtain and integrate.”

He urged residents to contact the Sheriff’s Office via phone or email with information about rumors about crimes or any potential threats.

Before the shooting, the shooter allegedly posted photos of a gun, which Bouchard believes was the same weapon used in the shooting.

“I believe this was a recently purchased weapon, that he had been shooting with it, and that he had posted pictures of a target and the weapon.”

When officers came down the hall and saw him, the shooter raised his hands, according to Bouchard.

He was arrested after his weapon was seized.

“We’ll have a tremendous amount of video footage in the school,” Bouchard said.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]