Shots are fired at the US Border Patrol by Mexicans after a migrant is apprehended.

After apprehending a migrant, US Border Patrol agents were shot at from Mexico this morning.

The incident occurred around 8.45 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

According to US Customs and Border Patrol, shots were fired at agents near Fronton, Texas, while they were apprehending a migrant near the Rio Grande.

According to the agency, no one was injured as a result of the gunfire, and no shots were fired back.

On the other hand, a Border Patrol agent’s service unit was hit by gunfire.

According to the statement, the FBI and the CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility are both looking into the incident.

It comes just weeks after the Biden administration reluctantly announced plans to reintroduce the Trump-era policy and agreed to Mexico’s conditions.

Migrants seeking to enter the United States will be required to remain in Mexico while awaiting immigration hearings once again.

Even as the Biden administration tries to put an end to the “Remain in Mexico” policy in a way that will pass legal muster, it is being revived.

President Joe Biden canceled the policy, but Texas and Missouri sued to force him to reinstate it, pending Mexico’s approval.

Mexico’s foreign relations secretary stated that the country will allow returns “for humanitarian reasons and for temporary stays” in light of US concessions.

Mexico has imposed a number of conditions, including COVID-19 vaccinations for migrants, increased security in dangerous border cities, improved access to attorneys, and faster case resolution.

The policy, which was implemented by President Donald Trump in January 2019 and suspended by Vice President Joe Biden on his first day in office, has impacted around 70,000 asylum seekers.

After Trump threatened to raise tariffs, Mexico agreed to a rapid expansion of the policy in 2019.

Asylum seekers were subjected to severe violence and faced a slew of legal challenges while waiting for asylum in Mexico, including a lack of access to attorneys and case information.

