After a mild Christmas, the weather has cooled down.

After an unseasonably warm Christmas, temperatures will drop this week, with precipitation expected on nearly every day.

The National Weather Service predicts that today will be sunny and cool, with a high of around 48 degrees.

With an overnight low of 32 degrees, clouds start to roll in this evening.

It’s likely that the Monday morning commute will be a little slick.

In the morning, there’s a 70 percent chance of a wintery mix, with high temperatures hovering just above freezing throughout the day.

The winter mix is expected to change to rain and sleet Monday evening, then rain only after midnight, with temperatures remaining above freezing.

