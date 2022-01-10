Michael Gove joins the chorus of supporters after a million people signed a petition opposing Tony Blair’s knighthood.

Michael Gove joins the chorus of supporters after a petition opposing Tony Blair’s knighthood received a million signatures.

“Her Majesty’s recognition is entirely appropriate,” said the Cabinet minister.

Michael Gove, a Cabinet minister, has given Tony Blair an unlikely endorsement, believing that the former Labour Prime Minister is deserving of a knighthood from the Queen in the New Year’s Honours list.

Mr Gove, the Housing Secretary, praised Sir Tony as an “outstanding statesman” for putting “public service first.”

Sir Tony made the remarks on Sky News after being asked about a petition calling for his knighthood to be revoked.

His role in the Iraq War, according to the petition, makes him the “least deserving person” to receive an honor.

Blair argued that such a job would inevitably result in criticism.

“While Tony Blair’s record divides, as does any Prime Minister in power for ten years,” he said.

“I believe we should all recognize that he has served and continues to serve this country, and I don’t believe anyone in that position can avoid attracting controversy and opposition.”

“Any reasonable person would say he is an outstanding statesman and performer,” he added, “and this recognition from Her Majesty is entirely appropriate as a Prime Minister who prioritizes public service.”

Mr Gove acknowledged that he did not agree with Sir Tony’s entire record, but when asked to name a few policies with which he disagreed, the Tory minister declined and instead listed several of Sir Tony’s accomplishments.

“I believe it is more important to highlight the positive aspects of someone’s record,” he said.

“In my opinion, more educational options and academy schools are a good thing.”

“I think it was also fine that his determination to combat crime and anti-social behavior was correct, even if it wasn’t always carried out effectively.”

“I also believe he was correct in recognizing the significance of a country like the United Kingdom being on the side of liberty on a global scale.”

In the week since the announcement, a petition to revoke Sir Tony’s knighthood has been circulated.

