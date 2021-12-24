After a Molotov cocktail hit the Russian Consulate, Russia summoned Ukraine’s charge d’affaires.

Ukraine must comply with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, according to Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

After a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the entrance of the Russian consulate in Lviv, Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that the Ukrainian charge d’affaires had been summoned.

According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministry made “a firm protest” to the charge d’affaires and demanded that Ukraine ensure the security of the Russian diplomatic mission in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The incident was described as a “terrorist attack” that was “inciting hatred and enmity against Russia in Ukraine,” according to the ministry.

It demanded apologies from Ukraine “for Kyiv’s failure to fulfill its obligations to ensure the proper security of the Russian consular institution,” as well as guarantees that similar incidents would not happen again.

Simultaneously, the Russian Embassy in Ukraine wrote to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to express its displeasure.

A Molotov cocktail was thrown at the fence of the Russian Federation Consulate General in Lviv by an unknown person, according to police.

Investigators filed a criminal complaint under the Ukrainian criminal code’s “Hooliganism” article.

Authorities are conducting a pre-trial investigation to learn more about the incident and the attacker’s identity.