After a mother and her seven-month-old baby went missing from their home, an urgent appeal was launched.

Alba, 21, and her seven-month-old baby Nora had been reported missing by Bedfordshire police.

If you believe someone is missing, you should contact your local police station, according to the National Crime Agency’s Missing Persons Unit.

“Dial 101 and tell them you want to file a missing persons report,” the unit’s website says. “Alternatively, go to your local police station.”