After a near 10% increase in a year, Glasgow’s average house price has been revealed.

Prices in Glasgow are continuing to rise, with a £14,455 increase in the most recent 12-month period.

Meanwhile, research has revealed that the average cost of a first home in our city is £138,294.

In just over a year, the average sale price of a home in Glasgow has risen by nearly 10%.

The UK House Price Index, published this week, shows that the average price of a home in our city in November 2021 was £164,382, up 9.6% from £149,927 in November 2020.

The average price in Scotland was found to be £182,755 – £18,373 higher than in Glasgow – representing a 11.4 percent increase over the previous year.

“Scotland house prices increased by 11.4percent in the year to November 2021, up from 11.0percent in the year to October 2021,” according to the report, which was published by the UK Government’s HM Land Registry.

“In the year to November 2021, Scottish house prices grew at a faster rate than the UK’s annual rate of 10%.”

“Average house prices in Scotland increased by 1.0 percent between October and November 2021, compared to 0.6 percent a year earlier (October and November 2020).”

“Average house prices in Scotland increased by 1.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis between October and November 2021.”

Meanwhile, new data from the Nationwide Building Society has revealed the average price that first-time buyers in Glasgow will pay.

The average price in Glasgow, Scotland’s most expensive city, was £138,294 compared to £240,504 in Edinburgh, Scotland’s most expensive city.

Chelsea and Kensington in London are the most expensive areas in the UK, with prices 14.7 times average earnings.