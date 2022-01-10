After a nearly 2-year COVID-19 closure, Ugandan schools have reopened.

After a nearly two-year closure due to COVID-19, Ugandan schools have reopened.

In March 2020, shortly after the first coronavirus case on the continent was confirmed, an East African country closed its schools.

Uganda’s capital is Kampala.

After nearly two years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ugandan schools reopened on Monday.

The reopening resulted in traffic jams on the country’s major highways.

According to the Ministry of Education, over 8 million primary school students and over 4 million secondary and vocational school students returned to their classrooms across the country.

Hassan Kisitu, father of four children, said, “I am happy because my children went back to school today.”

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, Uganda has reported 153,762 cases of COVID-19, with 3,339 deaths.