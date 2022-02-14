After a passenger ‘tried to open cockpit and plane doors,’ a brave American Airlines flight attendant pummels him with a COFFEE POT.

After a passenger ‘tried to open cockpit and plane doors,’ a heroic American Airlines flight attendant pummels him with a COFFEE POT.

On Sunday, Flight 1775, en route from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., was forced to make an emergency landing in Kansas City.

As they attempted to open the cockpit and plane doors, an “unruly” passenger became disruptive.

Before a steward allegedly hit the man with a coffee pot, fellow passengers and flight attendants tried to restrain the disruptive passenger.

“As people were trying to subdue him and everything,” passenger Mouaz Moustafa told Fox News Digital, “the same flight attendant runs all the way back and grabs a coffee pot, goes all the way to the front and starts bashing this guy, like in the head.”

As the plane descended “rapidly” in minutes, Moustafa feared he would die.

Another passenger described the incident as “very frightening,” claiming that the plane’s lights turned on as “several men stood up to rush to first class.”

“I knew something was wrong when people started standing up,” Karen Alston, who was in the 17th row, told the Daily Beast.

When Jake Smith got up to use the restroom, he noticed a flight attendant “running full speed down the aisle.”

He claimed the steward yelled for the lights to be turned on before the plane abruptly turned left and accelerated within minutes.

After the plane landed and the passenger was arrested, witnesses were interrogated.

According to Kansas City Aviation Department spokesperson Joe McBride, the man was detained for interfering with the flight crew.

“We’re grateful to our crew members, who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers, and who handled the situation with the utmost skill and professionalism,” American Airlines said in a statement.

“We also appreciate the customers who volunteered to help our team.”

Passengers who were impacted were rebooked on another flight.

In the year 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration received over 5,000 “unruly” passenger reports.

