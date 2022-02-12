After a Pennsylvania teen was murdered 40 years ago, a suspect was charged.

Prosecutors announced Friday that a Pennsylvania man has been charged with murder and kidnapping, more than 40 years after an 18-year-old woman was killed.

Denise Marie Pierson was reported missing in April 1981 after failing to return home after visiting a friend in Marcus Hook, Pa., and investigators suspected two men named in the announcement Friday played a role in her death.

Her body was discovered near the railroad tracks in the Delaware County borough of Newark in July 1984, about 300 yards from one of the suspects’ home.

Wayne Anthony Walker, 58, was arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy on Thursday.

According to court records, Walker was being held in the county jail on unrelated assault charges.

Peter Horne, who died in 2013 while incarcerated on unrelated stalking charges, was a co-conspirator in the woman’s death, according to Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer and state police investigators.

Two other people are still being investigated for their possible roles, according to investigators, who have offered a (dollar)5,000 reward for information leading to more arrests.

“The family of Denise Pierson has been searching for answers in relation to their loved one’s death for over 40 years.

“We hope that today’s announcement provides them with the healing and closure that they have been denied for far too long,” Stollsteimer said in an emailed statement.

Wayne Anthony Walker, 58, is shown in 1981 and more recently, and Peter Horne is seen in 1984 and more recently, clockwise from bottom left.

Walker is charged with homicide and related charges in the 1981 murder of Denise Marie Pierson, who was 18 years old at the time.

Horne was named as a co-conspirator, but he died. (Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police)

Investigators interviewed Walker, Horne, and other suspects over the years, including after they claim Walker told a former cellmate about the killing while incarcerated.

Horne’s home was traced back to a call made to a trauma center claiming responsibility for Pierson’s death.

Physical evidence was discovered over the years, but investigators felt they lacked sufficient evidence to charge the men with Pierson’s death.

In 2018, investigators reopened the case…

