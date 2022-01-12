After ‘a period of difficult self-reflection,’ Maryland’s mayor resigns and faces retaliation porn charges.

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) —

— A mayor on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has resigned, just weeks after being charged with online revenge pornography.

According to a statement posted on the city’s Facebook page, Andrew Bradshaw, 32, who was the city’s youngest mayor when he took office last year, resigned around noon Monday.

According to news reports, Bradshaw announced his resignation Monday after “a period of difficult self-reflection” and consideration of the “proper” path forward for the city and himself.

Bradshaw claimed he had lost his colleagues’ trust and was unable to maintain the necessary relationships with local, state, and federal officials to move the city forward.

Bradshaw is accused of using multiple Reddit accounts to post nude photos of a woman with whom he no longer had a romantic relationship.

In November, he was arrested and charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge pornography, but he was released on his own recognizance.

After learning that the photos had been posted, the woman contacted authorities in May.

She told authorities she sent the photos to Bradshaw while they were dating and didn’t give him permission to redistribute them.

Commissioners in the roughly 13,000-person city voted unanimously on Dec.

13 to file a formal complaint seeking Bradshaw’s removal from office.

According to the city, a special election will be held to fill the remainder of Bradshaw’s term.

Meanwhile, Lajan Cephas, the president of the Cambridge Commission, will take over as mayor.

A trial has been scheduled for April.

Bradshaw faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a fine of (dollar)5,000 for each count if convicted.

