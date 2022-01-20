After a photo of me kissing another woman appeared on a slideshow, my wife’s family discovered our biggest secret.

A COUPLE was mortified when a photo of their husband kissing another woman appeared on a sideshow at a family gathering – but in the process, they revealed an even bigger secret.

His wife came from a religious family, according to the Redditor.

They decided not to reveal any more details about their private lives, including their decision to remain childless, after being outraged by their decision not to marry in a church.

When all of Rebecca’s relatives shot him “daggers” during a rare visit to see her sister’s baby shower, the husband realized something was up.

“When we get there, everyone is staring daggers at me,” he said on Reddit.

“Until we get to a slideshow on her sister’s computer with pictures of the nursery and other baby stuff, everything is tense.”

A photograph of me and the girl at the bar was included in the slide show.

“It wasn’t an innocent photo, and everyone would think I was cheating if they saw it.”

Despite appearances, neither the husband nor Rebecca were alarmed by the ominous photograph.

“One thing the family is unaware of is that Rebecca and I have had an open marriage and relationship since we first met,” he explained.

“A few days ago, I met up with another girl at a bar.

It was going swimmingly, and I didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary.

There was a flurry of activity at the photo that his family had decided to expose him in, but the couple were hesitant to reveal the truth behind the image.

“My entire family starts yelling at me, calling me a cheater and saying things like, ‘How dare I do this to Rebecca!’

“I look to Rebecca for assistance, but she remains silent.”

Exasperated, the husband had no choice but to reveal everything, little realizing that things could get even worse.

“I try everything I can to get them to calm down, but nothing works.”

So I just yell out Rebecca, and my marriage is open.”

“This makes everyone even more freaked out, and we have to leave right away.”

The couple flees, but Rebecca is heartbroken that their secret is now out in the open.

“I’m driving with Rebecca when she starts yelling at me about ‘how could I tell her family that.’

“I completely betrayed her trust, and this will most likely destroy her relationship with her family.”

‘So what, you’d rather make me out to be a cheater than tell the truth?’ I say now, enraged.