After a pipe burst in Shawlands, a Glasgow family was forced to flee their flooded home.

After a mains supply pipe burst in the early hours of this morning, Cat, 21, awoke to find the bottom floor of her family’s home and garden on Tantallon Road submerged “knee-deep” in water.

In Shawlands, a mains supply pipe burst, forcing a family to flee their flooded home.

Cat, 21, discovered the bottom floor of her family’s home and garden was submerged “knee deep” in water when she awoke around 3 a.m. today.

Up to 2,000 homes in the Tantallon Road area have been left without water, and Langside Primary School and Deanpark Nursery have been closed as a result of the incident.

At around 3 a.m. today (Monday 20 December), police, paramedics, and firefighters arrived on the scene after an 18-inch trunk main burst, disrupting water supplies in Shawlands.

Cat lives in the semi-detached house with her two brothers, ages 10 and 11, and her parents, and said they are waiting to be moved into emergency housing.

Hearing sirens awoke the student in the early hours of the morning, and she discovered her parents frantically moving their belongings upstairs.

“Our back garden and bottom floor were completely submerged,” she told Glasgow Live.

We had to take refuge upstairs to avoid being seen.

“The bathroom and kitchen are in shambles.

Our washing machine and refrigerator will have to be replaced.

Water has ruined a few of the Christmas presents.”

She described how Scottish Water workers entered their home and tore up all of their carpets and tiles, stating that everything would have to be disinfected.

“I think my mother is a little frazzled,” Cat continued.

It’ll be her 50th birthday in a few days, but the water has receded enough that we’ve been able to get outside for a while.

It has come as a complete surprise to us.”

“Langside Primary and Deanpark Nursery will be closed today due to an ongoing Scottish Water emergency at Deanston Drive,” a Glasgow City Council spokesperson said.

“When we have more information, we will contact parents later today.”

A team of engineers from Scottish Water is on the scene, according to a spokesman, to locate the burst and begin restoring water supplies.

“Any customers who have been affected by flooding and require assistance should contact us at 0800 077 8778,” he added.