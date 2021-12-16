After a police helicopter chase in Lanarkshire, a driver was arrested.

After a police helicopter chase in Lanarkshire, the driver was arrested.

The chase began in the early hours of this morning in North Lanarkshire’s Caldercruix area.

The driver was detained for a number of offenses.

Following a police chase, a driver was arrested in North Lanarkshire and charged with a number of offenses.

The chase began this morning (December 14) in the Caldercruix area of North Lanarkshire.

To assist officers on the ground, a helicopter from Police Scotland’s Air Unit was called in.

The arrest was confirmed by Police Scotland Air Unit in a tweet from their official Twitter account this morning.

“Police helicopter assisted Lanarkshire Police and Road Policing Scotland during a vehicle pursuit at Caldercruix early this morning,” it read.

“Eventually, the car was stopped, and the driver was arrested for a number of offenses.”