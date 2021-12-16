After a “prosperous” reconciliation, the Gulf summit will open in Riyadh.

Positions on Iran’s nuclear deal, the crises in Lebanon, Syria, Libya, and Afghanistan are among the unresolved files.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The 42nd Gulf Summit will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, following a “fruitful” year of reconciliation among the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) members.

During the previous year, remarkable agreements were reached on five issues, the most notable of which were Iran’s nuclear program and Lebanon’s reforms.

During Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Gulf tour last week, joint statements were issued that were strikingly similar in terms of their stance on the Iranian nuclear issue, their demand for reforms in Lebanon, and their perspectives on the crises in Yemen, Syria, and Libya, Afghanistan’s current economic deterioration, and the approach to the Al-Ula summit declaration.

On January 5, 2021, the last GCC summit was held in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, where Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt agreed to restore diplomatic, trade, and travel ties with Qatar, which were severed in 2017.

There are five files that have been “settled.”

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said bin Salman’s Gulf tour “expressed the concept of a single Gulf and a common destiny,” adding that “its timing came to strengthen the course of Gulf action and push it towards broader horizons” in a Twitter post on Friday.

Ibn Farhan said in a press conference after the inauguration of a mechanism for political consultation between Egypt and Gulf states in Riyadh on Sunday that “the summit comes at a sensitive time with challenges and opportunities,” adding that it “will support pushing the unified Gulf process forward.”

An examination of the five joint statements issued by the Saudi crown prince after each of his visits to the GCC countries reveals agreement on five issues.

The statements on Iran’s nuclear deal “emphasized the importance of cooperation and dealing seriously and effectively with Iran’s nuclear and missile files with all their components and repercussions in a way that contributes to regional and international security and stability,” according to the statement.

They also emphasized upholding “the principles of good neighborliness, respect for UN resolutions, and international legitimacy, as well as avoiding all destabilizing activities” in the region.

The statements emphasized the need for “comprehensive reforms” in Lebanon in the wake of the crisis.

