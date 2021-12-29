After a pub heater explosion left her with severe burns on her face and chest, a nurse, 28, reveals her horrific injuries.

A 28-year-old nurse describes the horrific injuries she sustained after a pub heater exploded, leaving her with severe burns on her face and chest.

A CHILDREN’S NURSE who was on a ventilator for her life after a pub heater exploded bravely shared photos of her horrific injuries.

During the blast, Ashleigh Charlesworth received burns to her face, chest, and hands after an accelerant was sprayed onto a camping stove at the King’s Head pub in Sudbury, Suffolk.

The 28-year-old, who required skin grafts on her hands, has now shared her story on TikTok.

“This year has been my worst,” she said in captions.

“However, I’m still here and moving forward.”

Ashleigh is seen in a hospital bed with bandages around her head and blisters on her forehead, cheeks, lips, chin, and ears in one photo.

“My world turned upside down,” she wrote after posting images of her recovery after leaving the ward.

She has miraculously recovered her health and returned to the gym, writing in another post, “You can overcome anything.”

After a drinker allegedly sprayed ethanol onto the burner’s naked flame, Ashleigh and her cousin April, 28, were rushed to the hospital in April.

“All I remember is my face being on fire,” April, who needed skin grafts on her face and chest, said.

Paul Charlesworth, Ashleigh’s father, said in May that the women were in pain.

“Someone brought a heater to the pub, but it exploded, squirting Ashleigh and her cousin in the face,” he explained.

“They were severely burned and rushed to the hospital.”

“Ashleigh had to be put on a ventilator for two days and had to have her hands operated on.”

“The doctors are attempting to avoid doing anything to her face in the hopes that the skin will heal on its own.

“She’s still wearing a special mask on her face because these types of burns can damage skin for days,” says the doctor.

“She’s in excruciating pain and requires chemical cleansing of her skin.”

“What has happened to Ashleigh has only recently dawned on her.

“It’s a pity because she is such a hero who contributes so much to the NHS.”

After months of lockdown, pubs and restaurants reopened outdoor spaces to customers, and Ashleigh, who worked in hospitals at the height of the pandemic, was injured less than a fortnight later.

As the stove exploded in a fireball next to an outside table, neighbors reported hearing screams.

Drinkers took the gas-fueled burner to the pub garden to keep warm, according to witnesses.

“I was watching a movie when I heard a woman screaming loudly around 10pm before hearing ambulances,” said IT consultant John Collings, 41, who lives next door.

