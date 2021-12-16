After a push to speed up the roll-out, Covid booster jabs set a UK daily record with more than 600,000 vaccines given out.

After a push to speed up the roll-out, Covid booster vaccines set a new daily record in the UK, with over 600,000 vaccines distributed.

In the coming days, the boosters program is expected to pick up.

According to new data, the United Kingdom delivered a record number of booster vaccines on the second day of the Government’s drive to get a third dose to every adult who wants one by the end of this year.

On Tuesday, 656,711 booster shots were administered nationwide, breaking the previous high of 550,523 set on Saturday.

In most weeks, the number of daily vaccinations increases from the beginning of the week to the weekend, indicating that the numbers are likely to rise in the coming days.

“NHS staff are once again pulling out all the stops to accelerate the NHS covid-19 vaccination programme, the largest and most successful in health service history, and these figures show just how hard we are all working to get lifesaving jabs in arms,” said Emily Lawson, who oversees the vaccines rollout in England.

Ministers in all four UK nations have stated that by the end of the year, they intend to offer a booster to everyone over the age of 18, which will necessitate even higher daily figures over the next three weeks.

If 90% of those eligible receive the vaccine, the NHS will be required to administer one million vaccines per day for the next three weeks, with the rate increasing for each day the number falls short.

“We always factored in that we wouldn’t move to more than a million booster jabs a day,” a government spokesman said.

What we’ve seen is a fantastic public response, with numbers increasing week by week.”

This week, a number of large vaccination centers with the capacity to serve thousands of people per day will reopen.

The Science Museum in London is already open, and Wembley Stadium and Stamford Bridge will begin offering jabs this weekend.

Queues of up to five hours have been reported at some walk-in centers as young people rush to get their booster.

The NHS booking service in England did not open to under-30s until Wednesday.

