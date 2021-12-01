After a report that a creep tried to entice a teen girl into a car with money, Glasgow police conducted an investigation.

After receiving the report on Monday evening, officers searched the area near Cardonald train station but found no trace of the vehicle or the man in question.

No1Seems2Care, a local community organization, took to Facebook to urge residents to be vigilant in the area, sharing a post from the girl’s mother about the alleged incident.

“My daughter is sixteen,” the note stated.

Cardonald is where we live.

She was passing through Cardonald train station on her way home from work tonight.

A car was parked in the path, and when my daughter passed by, he rolled down his window and asked her how to get to Penilee.

He asked her where she was coming from and if she lived in the area after she tried to give directions.

“He then offered her £20 if she would get in his car and show him where Penilee was, but she declined.”

She declined his offer of £40.

He first offered £60 and then £100.

My daughter is very uncomfortable at this point because it is pitch black outside and no one is around.

When he complimented her on how attractive she was, she began to walk away.

She dialed her friend’s number, then mine, in a panic.

“All she saw was a grey Corsa with a bright yellow work jacket on him.”

“It happened in the Cardonald area, just after the Cardonald train station, on the way to Morrisons.”

“Around 10.15pm on Monday, November 29th, police received a report of a man in a car acting suspiciously in the Berryknowes Road area of Glasgow,” a Police Scotland spokesman said.

“Officers searched the area but were unable to find any evidence.

There was no evidence of criminal activity, and appropriate advice was given.”