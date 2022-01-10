After a reported break-in at a Maryland home, a man was discovered stuck in the chimney.

After a break-in at a Maryland home, a man was found stuck in the chimney.

SILVER SPRING, Md. – The city of Silver Spring, Maryland, has been designated as a

When a possible break-in was reported at 3 a.m. at a single-family home in Silver Spring, Maryland, police initially found no one.

However, when residents reported hearing noises and voices, police returned and discovered a man stuck in the chimney this time.

After firefighters spent about 90 minutes rescuing him Saturday morning, the man, who police said did not live in the house, was taken to a nearby hospital under police escort.

Authorities believe the man climbed down the chimney and became stuck, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

When officers returned to the house, they discovered noises coming from behind a wall over a fireplace, according to Piringer.

According to photos and video released by the department, firefighters dismantled parts of the wall and chimney brick by brick, using ladders, lights, shovels, and other rescue equipment.

The man’s identity was unknown at the time.

