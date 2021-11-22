After a ‘row over parking,’ a man, 36, and his wife, 33, were discovered dead in their home, along with their two children, 34 and 67.

A MARRIED couple and their two “distressed” children were discovered dead in a house after a long-running feud erupted.

They were both discovered inside their home in the picturesque village of Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, with serious injuries.

Stephen Chapple, 36, and his wife Jennifer, 33, were identified as the couple late last night.

Stephen is a computer instructor at a secondary school, according to reports.

They were pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics battled to save them after being called at around 9.45 p.m. on Sunday.

Sources confirmed that the couple had been having a squabble in the weeks leading up to the attack.

Specialist officers are caring for their two children who were inside the house at the time.

Residents in the neighborhood said the couple had two young sons, ages four and seven.

Two men, ages 34 and 67, have been arrested and are being questioned on suspicion of murder.

The men are thought to be cousins.

Cops confirmed that they had previously been called to deal with a dispute over parking.

The victims were described as “very friendly” by neighbors living on the new build estate around Dragon Rise, where the killings took place.

“I knew them by sight but didn’t know their names,” a local said. “My dog used to really like the lady.”

Locals also left thermoses of tea and coffee for the officers on the scene of the crime.

An air ambulance from a nearby military base was dispatched, according to a neighbor, but it was too late.

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), confirmed that Avon and Somerset was in the process of voluntarily referring itself to it.

By the morning, post-mortems should be completed.

“Everyone in the force’s thoughts are with the families of the two people who sadly died,” said Detective Inspector Neil Meade of the Major Crime Investigation Team.

“At the time of the incident, two young children were inside the property, and while they were thankfully unharmed, they are understandably upset.

“They are being cared for, and specially trained officers have been dispatched to assist the victims’ families during this most trying of times.”

“We will conduct a full and thorough investigation and do everything possible to bring justice to the families of the victims,” he added.

“While this appears to be an isolated incident, police activity in the area will be increased to provide community reassurance.”

“Things like this happen infrequently, but when they do, we know they have a big impact…

