After a second COVID-19 infection, Mexico’s president is back in office.

After a week of confinement, Mexican President Enrique Pea Nieto returns to work, claiming that his only ailment was a sore throat.

MEXICO is a country in Central America.

After recovering from his second COVID-19 infection, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was sworn back into office on Monday.

“This variant (omicron) differs from the previous one (delta) in terms of severity.

At the press conference, Lopez Obrador said, “We have to take care of ourselves, avoid infections, because yes, it is a highly contagious variant.”

Despite being a highly transmissible variant, the president claims there are few hospitalizations, which he describes as “the most important thing.”

During the press conference, Lopez Obrador stated that his symptoms were minor, stating that he only had a sore throat for a few days and that his temperature and oxygenation were not affected by the infection.

Lopez Obrador attributed his mild symptoms to the vaccine, emphasizing the importance of vaccination and vaccine boosters, saying that “the symptoms are less and we do not get worse” with the vaccine.

Nearly 83 million people have been vaccinated in Mexico, with 75 million fully vaccinated and over 7 million receiving at least one dose and waiting for their second.

Since the vaccination campaign began in December 2020, 155.8 million doses have been administered.

While Mexico has been experiencing a record-breaking number of daily cases since the outbreak began, deaths and hospitalizations do not appear to be following the trend in cases, as Lopez Obrador explained during the press conference.

According to the health department, 306.389 confirmed cases have been reported in Mexico so far, up 136% from the previous week.

However, the use of ventilators has remained constant at 17%, while hospital occupancy has risen to 30%.

As of January.

In Mexico, 4,3 million cases have been reported, with 301.410 deaths confirmed.