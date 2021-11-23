After a secret marriage, Ghislaine Maxwell’s mother-in-law dies of cancer, and Epstein’s imprisoned’madam’ misses the funeral.

The Sun can exclusively reveal that GHISLAINE Maxwell’s mother-in-law died after a ‘battle with cancer’, just weeks before her blockbuster trial in New York.

Last year, it was revealed in court that Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam had married in secret, and her husband is thought to be Scott Borgerson, a 46-year-old tech entrepreneur.

His 74-year-old mother Sara, a former teacher with numerous awards, died on May 3, according to official records obtained by The Sun, and his name was omitted from an online obituary.

According to sources, Ghislaine had been battling cancer for months and was upset when Epstein died and Ghislaine became one of the world’s most hated women.

Although insiders told The Sun that they were kept in the dark about the marriage, it is unknown if her son ever introduced his famous wife to his family.

Sara’s online obituary says, “For 48 years, she taught French and Spanish at various schools, including St.

She has taught at Pius X High School in Crystal City, DeSoto High School, and Jefferson College in Hillsboro, where she was also associate dean of arts and sciences.

“She leaves behind two children, five grandchildren, and a large number of other relatives and friends.”

“She liked to read, cook, and listen to jazz music.

She was a pro at bridge.

Her independence, positive attitude, and grace, as well as her willingness to help others, will be remembered.”

Sara’s daughter, Joelle, a high school guidance counselor, quietly posted a number of photos showing her mother’s deteriorating health, while friends and family sent their best wishes and prayers as she battled on.

She also shared memories and photos from her Missouri funeral, as one friend wrote: “Sending you hugs.”

Your loss breaks my heart.

Hold on and try to keep your head up.”

Borgerson’s family has been contacted for comment by the Sun.

“So sorry to hear of Mrs. Smith’s passing,” one former student wrote on social media.

Borgerson is a fictional character.

She was a dedicated educator who made learning fun in her classroom.

I studied French for two years under her guidance because I wanted to learn the language of love.”

Ghislaine’s brother Ian, who believes his sister is innocent, revealed to Insider last month that her own family was also unaware of her marriage.

According to the outlet, he believes Ghislaine separated herself from her husband and his two young children from a previous marriage in order to’refract the glare of media attention.’

“The children are eager to attend school.”

He stated, “The father wants to get down to business.”

‘Look, I can’t put you through that; I’m just…’ she says.

